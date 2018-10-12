Sen. Bill Cassidy Chastises Protester for Using Children as Political Props

Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy (R) chastised a left-wing activist who demanded that he apologize directly to her children for ruining their lives with his vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Alethea Torrellas Shapiro had been using her children regularly to harass senators, such as Sen. Bill Cassidy, on Capitol Hill. According to the Daily Caller, Shapiro is “an activist who calls extremist feminist activist Linda Sarsour her hero and regularly goes on profanity-laced tirades against GOP senators like Chuck Grassley.”

Protester demands that GOP Senator @BillCassidy "apologize to my children for ruining their futures.” Cassidy looks at the kids: “Guess what? Your parents are using you as tools. In the future if somebody makes an allegation against you & there’s no proof for it, you'll be OK." pic.twitter.com/y6WKtPhpYO — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 12, 2018

However, when Shapiro confronted Cassidy in a Senate office building, he chastised her for using her children as political props.

“Sen. Cassidy, can you please apologize to my children for ruining their futures?” Shapiro demanded of him.

Cassidy, however, turned to Shapiro’s children and said, “Hey, guess what … I know your parents are using you as tools.”

“No, we’re not using them as tools,” Shapiro shot back. “We’re not using them as tools.”

“But in the future,” Cassidy continued to speak to the children, “if somebody makes an allegation against you, and there’s no proof for it, you will be OK. Thank you.”

As the senator walked away, Shapiro shouted after him, “Shame on you for not believing women and for ruining my daughters’ lives!”

Sen. Bill Cassidy has not hesitated to respond to such confrontations by turning the taunts back on the activists themselves.

As the Daily Caller noted, another protester confronted the senator earlier during the Kavanaugh hearings: