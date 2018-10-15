Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) used a now-corrected Boston Globe story on a DNA test the news outlet said confirmed a Native American bloodline to slam President Donald Trump for “insulting our heritage.”

“My family (including Fox News-watchers) sat together and talked about what they think of @realDonaldTrump’s attacks on our heritage. And yes, a famous geneticist analyzed my DNA and concluded that it contains Native American ancestry,” Warren tweeted.

According to Warren’s own DNA test, she has, at best, 1 1/64th Native American ancestry, but it could also be as low as 1/1,024. Percentage-wise, she can claim somewhere between 0.1 percent to 1.56 percent Native lineage. The minimum requirement to claim membership in most Native American tribes ranges from 1/8 (12.5 percent) to 1/2 (50 percent). A few tribes have a minimum requirement of 1/16 (six percent).

Warren also tweeted that since she has revealed the alleged results of her DNA test Trump should release his tax records.

I took this test and released the results for anyone who cares to see because I’ve got nothing to hide. What are YOU hiding, @realDonaldTrump? Release your tax returns – or the Democratic-led House will do it for you soon enough. Tick-tock, Mr President. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 15, 2018

