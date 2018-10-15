Menu
1% Native American Elizabeth Warren Slams Trump’s ‘Attacks on Our Heritage’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) delivers remarks during a news conference on the fifth anniversary of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center July 21, 2015 in Washington, DC. Before being elected to the U.S. Senate, Warren helped craft the legislation that created …
Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) used a now-corrected Boston Globe story on a DNA test the news outlet said confirmed a Native American bloodline to slam President Donald Trump for “insulting our heritage.”

“My family (including Fox News-watchers) sat together and talked about what they think of @realDonaldTrump’s attacks on our heritage. And yes, a famous geneticist analyzed my DNA and concluded that it contains Native American ancestry,” Warren tweeted.

Breitbart News reported: 

According to Warren’s own DNA test, she has, at best, 1 1/64th Native American ancestry, but it could also be as low as 1/1,024. Percentage-wise, she can claim somewhere between 0.1 percent to 1.56 percent Native lineage.

The minimum requirement to claim membership in most Native American tribes ranges from 1/8 (12.5 percent) to 1/2 (50 percent). A few tribes have a minimum requirement of 1/16 (six percent).

Warren also tweeted that since she has revealed the alleged results of her DNA test Trump should release his tax records.

“I took this test and released the results for anyone who cares to see because I’ve got nothing to hide. What are YOU hiding, @realDonaldTrump? Release your tax returns – or the Democratic-led House will do it for you soon enough. Tick-tock, Mr. President,” Warren tweeted.

