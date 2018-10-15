Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is demanding President Donald Trump pony up $1 million after taking up his challenge to release DNA test results to quantify her Native American ancestry.

The Boston Globe reported Monday that Warren’s test results show the 2020 Democrat hopeful has between 1/64th – 1/1,024 Native American ancestry — or 0.097 percent to 1.56 percent.

Despite having so little Native American DNA, Warren is touting the test results as vindication from skeptical conservatives, who have long stated the progressive senator falsely claimed Cherokee lineage during her career in academia. In a tweet Monday, Warren called on President Trump to pay $1 million to charity, as he suggested in a July rally speech.

“By the way, @realDonaldTrump: Remember saying on 7/5 that you’d give $1M to a charity of my choice if my DNA showed Native American ancestry? I remember – and here’s the verdict. Please send the check to the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center,” tweeted Warren, sharing a link to the charity’s website.

“I took this test and released the results for anyone who cares to see because I’ve got nothing to hide,” Warren added. “What are YOU hiding, @realDonaldTrump? Release your tax returns – or the Democratic-led House will do it for you soon enough. Tick-tock, Mr President.”

Trump jabbed Warren at a Great Falls, Montana, rally, reviving his dismissive nickname “Pocahontas.”

“She of the great tribal heritage. What tribe is it? Let me think about that one,” Trump said. “Meantime, she’s based her life on being a minority… I will give [her] a million dollars to your favorite charity, paid for by Trump, if you take the [DNA] test and it shows you’re an Indian.”

Trump may argue the second part of the challenge has not been met, since Warren’s test results demonstrate she would not qualify for membership to any Native American tribes. As Breitbart News’ John Nolte reported, “The minimum requirement to claim membership in most Native American tribes ranges from 1/8 (12.5 percent) to 1/2 (50 percent). A few tribes have a minimum requirement of 1/16 (six percent).”

Just days after that rally, Warren scoffed at the idea of submitting to a DNA test — vowing that she would not “give in” to Trump’s “bullying.”

“I know what he’s trying to do. He’s trying to bully me, and he’s trying to bully women across this country,” Warren said when asked during an interview with WGBH’s Greater Boston if she would submit to a DNA test. “Why not just give into a bully and get it off the table? Well, because that’s not how you deal with bullies.”