Police: Two MS-13 Gang Members Wanted for Stabbing NYC Teen

Authorities are on the lookout for two MS-13 gang members who allegedly stabbed a New York City teenager in August.

Police are searching for Dani Cruz, 25, and Maxwell Martinez, 24, after they allegedly stabbed a 17-year-old boy in the chest at 10:30 p.m. on August 31 near the Jamaica Long Island Railroad Station in Queens.

The NYPD released photos of the gang members Sunday in the event they can arrest the men two months after the stabbing took place:

The above pictured male is wanted for the non-fatal stabbing at Sutphin Blvd & 94 avenue, at 10:30pm. The perpetrator is considered armed and dangerous. Known MS-13 Gang member.

Anyone with information regarding the above subject , please notify Det. NORCOTT at 718-657-8220 pic.twitter.com/z02Ikd6NCg — NYPD 103rd Precinct (@NYPD103Pct) October 14, 2018

Anyone with information regarding the above subject , please notify Det. NORCOTT at 718-657-8220 pic.twitter.com/Ynxns5Z7UQ — NYPD 103rd Precinct (@NYPD103Pct) October 14, 2018

Authorities say both men are “considered armed and dangerous.”

The 17-year-old survived the attack and was transported to the hospital where he was in stable condition, WABC reported.

Police are urging those with information leading to the capture of the two suspects to contact Det. Norcott at 718-657-8220.

Many parts of Long Island and Queens have been hit with violent crimes by the gang based out of El Salvador. In Queens, four alleged MS-13 members were arrested in August for allegedly attempting to kill a 16-year-old boy. The boy survived, but the shooting left him paralyzed.

In Long Island, MS-13 members attacked and killed students Kayla Cuevas, 16, and Nisa Mickens, 15, with baseball bats and machetes in 2016.

Their murders caught the attention of the nation and of President Donald Trump, who called out the gang members as “animals” and invited the parents to attend January’s State of the Union address.