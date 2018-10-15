Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is doubling down on her claim that her parents were forced to elope due to her father’s family’s opposition to her mother’s family’s purported American Indian ancestry.

Though her family’s American Indian ancestry remains officially unproven, Warren doubled down on her claimed Native American family lore in a short documentary video about her heritage.

In the video, Warren repeated the claim that her parents had to elope because of her mother’s purported American Indian ancestry.

“My daddy always said he fell head over heels in love with my mother the first time he saw her,” Warren says. “But my daddy’s parents, the Herrings, were bitterly opposed to their marrying because my mother’s family, the Reeds, was part native American.”

“This sort of discrimination was common at the time,” Warren continues. “So when my momma was 19 and my daddy was 20, they eloped. And together they built a family, my three older brothers and me.”

Warren has claimed that she is vindicated after she released the findings of a DNA test which claims she is at the most 1/64th Native American and at the least, 1/1,024. The DNA findings, regardless of their legitimacy, do not make her eligible for Cherokee Nation citizenship. Nor does the DNA test make Warren eligible to join the Eastern Band of the Cherokee or the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee.

As Breitbart News noted, Warren is actually less Native American than many white, Hispanic, and black Americans. Experts with 23andMe say the average black American is nearly one percent Native American, while the average Hispanic American is 18 percent Native American. Additionally, about eight percent of white Americans in Louisiana, for example, are at least one percent Native American.