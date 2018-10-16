Donald Trump: ‘Phony’ Elizabeth Warren Took ‘Bogus DNA Test’

President Donald Trump ridiculed Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday for her “bogus” attempt to prove her claimed American Indian heritage.

“She took a bogus DNA test and it showed that she may be 1/1024, far less than the average American,” Trump wrote on Twitter, derisively calling the Massachusetts Senator “Pocahontas.”

The president pointed to the Cherokee Nation’s statement calling Warren’s DNA test “inappropriate” and a “mockery.”

“Even they don’t want her,” Trump wrote. “Phony!”

Trump also praised the Cherokee Nation for calling Warren out.

“Thank you to the Cherokee Nation for revealing that Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to as Pocahontas, is a complete and total Fraud!” he wrote.

The president demanded Warren apologize to the American people lying about her heritage.

“Now that her claims of being of Indian heritage have turned out to be a scam and a lie, Elizabeth Warren should apologize for perpetrating this fraud against the American Public,” Trump wrote.

He recalled Warren being described as Harvard Law’s “first woman of color” in the 90’s, calling it an “amazing con.”

Since Warren released the results of her DNA test, the president has questioned its authenticity adding that he would not pay out his $1 million bet unless he could test her “personally.”

