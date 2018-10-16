James O’Keefe Uncovers Claire McCaskill’s Anti-Gun Extremism

James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas released a video Monday exposing Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) as favoring extreme gun control measures, which she is hiding from voters.

The McCaskill vide is the third in an ongoing series of undercover videos in which Project Veritas exposes red state Democrats for hiding their far-left views from voters.

This video shows both McCaskill and her staffers admitting they favor additional gun control restrictions, including bans on bump stocks and high capacity magazines. When asked if she would support a ban on both, McCaskill says, “Of course! Of course!”

McCaskill is currently in a tough re-election bid in Missouri, a state Trump won by nearly 20 points.

Project Veritas also has campaign staffer Rob Mills admitting McCaskill cannot be honest about her gun control views: “That could hurt her ability to get elected” because “she has a bunch of Republican voters.”

Mills also admits that McCaskill hides her support of the far-left gun control group Moms Demand Action:

But she doesn’t openly go out and support groups like ‘Mom’s Demand Action’ or just like other groups that are related to that. Because that could hurt, her ability to get elected. Because people like see that and they’re like well I don’t want to support her even though they stand for the same policies… She’s worked out stuff with Mom’s Demand Action to make sure that she can support their goals without supporting the organization openly. And you know, Mom’s Demand Action does the exact same thing. Like a lot of our volunteers are actually from there. She’s really good about strategy and making sure she has a goal and can get there.

Also caught on film is Nicolas Starost, a campaign worker who admits McCaskill does not want former President Obama anywhere near her campaign, even though they share the same extremist views.

“Because of how, like, cause he’s a very liberal candidate,” Starost admits. “Claire distancing herself from the party is gonna help her win more votes than it will saying, like, ‘Oh here’s Obama, the former President of the United States, to now speak on my behalf.’ Which is unfortunate because I love Obama to pieces, and I’d love to see him come here.”

When asked if McCaskill and Obama “essentially have the same views on everything,” Starost spills the beans.

“Yeah,” he admits. “People just can’t know that.”

One campaign worker admits McCaskill would go as far as supporting a ban on semiautomatic rifles.

Campaign worker Glen Winfrey describes how McCaskill intends to explain to voters why she flip-flopped on the issue of impeaching President Trump. He says she will tell Missourians, “Get over it. It was a national security question.”

He adds that hiding her intent to vote for Trump’s impeachment will be explained as patriotic. “That information was confidential, and she did her duty by not revealing the information until afterward.”

