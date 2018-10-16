Pelosi Will Trade ‘Nothing’ to Give Trump ‘Immoral’ Border Wall—‘Manhood Issue’ for POTUS

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said on Tuesday that she will trade absolutely “nothing” to give President Donald Trump his border wall if Democrats take back the House and she regains her Speakership.

When a questioner at Harvard’s Institute of Politics mentioned that a border wall is important to people in places like rural Pennsylvania and wondered if Pelosi would be willing to trade for something to give Republicans the border wall, Pelosi replied, “nothing.”

Pelosi said Trump’s border wall is “immoral, expensive, ineffective, not something that people do between countries.”

“But in any event it happens to be like a manhood issue for the president,” Pelosi continued. “And it’s wrong, and I’m not interested in that.”

Pelosi told Politico in an interview published earlier in the day that she did not see any Democrats voting for border-wall funding in December.