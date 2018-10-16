Report: Pro-Gillum Group Using ‘Race-Baiting Text Messages’ to Motivate Florida Voters

Could race be used as motivation in next month’s Florida gubernatorial election? According to an article by Steve Stewart of Tallahassee Reports, one organization appears to be trying it.

A group referring to itself as “Black Voters Matter” is using what Stewart called “race-baiting techniques” as a means to get out the vote for Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial nominee, and Florida State Rep. Sean Shaw, the state’s Democratic nominee for state attorney general.

“[Tallahassee Reports] has recovered a text message sent to a potential Florida voter from a Black Voter Matters volunteer which refers to voting for Andrew Gillum as a way to end ‘Jim Crow FL!'” Stewart wrote.

In his report, Stewart offered a screenshot of the text message.

Gillum faces Sunshine State Republican gubernatorial nominee Ron DeSantis in next month’s general election, which according to polling shows Gillum with a slight edge. Shaw faces former Tampa area judge Ashley Moody in his contest.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor