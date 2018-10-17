Dem. Sen. Joe Donnelly Hides ‘Abolish ICE’ Record From Hoosiers

Indiana’s incumbent Democratic Senator tells Hoosiers that he supports immigration enforcement, but he voted in February to abolish ICE enforcement throughout the United States.

The pro-ICE claim is central to one of Sen. Joe Donnelly’s campaign ads, whose announcer declares “The radical left wants to eliminate ICE,” as an image shows the “Abolish ICE” slogan. Donnelly then appears on the ad saying: “I support ICE [and] funding President Trump’s border wall.”

But Donnelly voted in February 2018 to block ICE’s enforcement against millions of illegal migrants who hold jobs, and he is a co-sponsor of legislation proposed by California Sen. Dianne Feinstein which would require border officials to keep a catch-and-release loophole for the job-seeking migrants who bring children up to the border.

In a February 2018 immigration debate, Donnelly voted for an amendment which told ICE to not deport migrants who had arrived in the United States before June 30, 2018. The amendment effectively invited the cartels to traffic many illegals into the country before July and would have also provided legal cover to all illegals holding jobs in Indiana and the 49 other states.

Shortly after his vote for the double-amnesty, Donnelly voted for a pro-American reform bill backed by President Donald Trump — but only after it was clear that Trump’s bill would not pass.

Also, Donnelly is currently supporting Feinstein’s no-detention bill, which says:

General.—An agent or officer of a designated agency shall be prohibited from removing a child from his or her parent or legal guardian, at or near the port of entry or within 100 miles of the border of the United States …

This no-detention bill is a gift to the cartels’ labor-trafficking business because it widens the 2015 Flores catch-and-release loophole.

The loophole bars the Department of Homeland Security from detaining children and youths for more than 20 days. It ensures that migrants who bring children cannot be detained for more than 20 days unless their children are taken separately to a shelter run by the Department of Health and Human Services.

Feinstine’s bill would bar any separations, and so would force officials to release all migrants who bring children within 20 days. Once released, the cartels’ migrants would get jobs and pay their smuggling debts to the cartels.

The Democrats’ amendment allows the cartels to earn billions of dollars by trafficking migrants with children into the U.S. job market, and it allows companies to hire cheap-labor migrants instead of paying middle-class wages to Americans.

The migrant separation issue is emotionally important for Democrats and the establishment media because they prefer to focus their attention on the needs of migrants, not of Americans.

For example, Donnelly’s fellow Democratic Senator, Ohio’s Sherrod Brown, declared Oct. 14 that “perhaps the most divisive thing in our society now is what our government did to rip these children from their families at the border.”

Brown also argued that illegal migrants should not be deported once they get a job from an American. “Our immigration enforcement, our deportations, should be [for] people who have broken the law, people who have committed theft, who have committed physical crimes, people who have committed crimes generally,” Brown told his Ohio audience October 14.

Donnelly’s rival, Mike Braun, has repeatedly endorsed Donald Trump’s border wall while also denouncing illegal migration, sanctuary cities, and chain migration.

Overall, the Washington-imposed economic policy of economic growth via immigration shifts wealth from young people towards older people by flooding the market with cheap white-collar and blue-collar foreign labor.

That flood of outside labor spikes profits and Wall Street values by cutting salaries for manual and skilled labor offered by blue-collar and white-collar employees. The policy also drives up real estate prices, widens wealth-gaps, reduces high-tech investment, increases state and local tax burdens, hurts kids’ schools and college education, pushes Americans away from high-tech careers, and sidelines at least 5 million marginalized Americans and their families, including many who are now struggling with opioid addictions.

Immigration also pulls investment and wealth away from heartland states because coastal investors can more easily hire and supervise the large immigrant populations living in the coastal states.