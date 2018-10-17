Menu
STORE
STORE
TRENDING:

Donald Trump Props Up Ted Cruz: ‘Beto Is a Flake’

Republican presidential candidates Donald Trump (L) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) applaud as they are introduced during the CNN presidential debate at The Venetian Las Vegas on December 15, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Thirteen Republican presidential candidates are participating in the fifth set of Republican presidential debates. (Photo by …
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

President Donald Trump emphasized his support for Sen. Ted Cruz’s re-election campaign on Wednesday.

Trump revealed that he watched the Texas senator debate his leftist opponent, Beto O’Rourke, on Tuesday night.

“Ted has long had my Strong Endorsement!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

O’Rourke borrowed the president’s attack line from the 2016 primary against Cruz during the debate.

“Senator Cruz won’t be honest with you. He’s dishonest,” O’Rourke said. “It’s why the president called him ‘Lyin’ Ted’ and it’s why the nickname stuck — because it’s true.”

But Trump said Cruz was more in line with Texas values: strong on crime, enforcing the border, supporting the Second Amendment, veterans, and low taxes.

“Beto is a Flake!” he wrote.

The president plans to campaign with Cruz at a rally in Houston on Monday:

.