Louis Farrakhan: ‘I’m Not An Anti-Semite. I’m Anti-Termite.’

Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan addressed a gathering in Detroit on Sunday to mark the 23rd anniversary of the Million Man March, and used it as a platform to launch yet another attack on Jews, calling them “termites.”

Farrakhan posted clips of his speech to his Twitter account on Tuesday.

“To the members of the Jewish community that don’t like me, thank you very much for putting my name all over the planet … I’m not mad at you, ’cause you’re so stupid,” Farrakhan said.

“So when they talk about Farrakhan, call me a hater, you know they do, call me an antisemite — stop it! I’m anti-termite! I don’t know nothing about hating somebody because of their religious preference.”

Farrahkan also spoke out against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh:

When I saw Ms. Christine Blasey Ford give her testimony, tears came in my eyes because no man should take from a woman what a woman does not want to give. Watch more: https://t.co/vLFfKcw3YJ pic.twitter.com/1WXnFq3b2m — MINISTER FARRAKHAN (@LouisFarrakhan) October 17, 2018

New York Assemblyman Dov Hikind (D-Brooklyn) urged fellow Democrats to condemn Farrakhan’s statements about Jews.

“Farrakhan’s vile statements against Whites and Jews have been ignored by my fellow Democrats,” Hikind said in a press release Wednesday. “There is nothing subtle about this modern-day Goebbels’ hatred. This racist doesn’t even hide behind an anti-Israel statement; he just publicly attacks Jews and the Jewish religion, and works to incite hatred and racism among his followers. Even worse, Democrats continue to give him a pass. Former President Bill Clinton sat next to him at Aretha Franklin’s funeral. It was appalling!”

Earlier this year, photographs of Farrakhan meeting with then-Sen. Barack Obama (D-IL) and the Congressional Black Caucus in 2005 were released (see above) after being suppressed to prevent any damage to Obama’s presidential ambitions.

Farrakhan’s antisemitic tweet remained up on Twitter Wednesday. Twitter removed his “verified” blue checkmark earlier this year for hate speech.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.