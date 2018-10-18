Country Star John Rich Says He’s Voting for Marsha Blackburn

Country music star John Rich tweeted support for Republican Marsha Blackburn on Thursday and made clear he was headed to the poll to vote for her.

Rich indicated that music legends Lee Greenwood, Larry Gatlin, and TG Sheppard would be voting for her as well, as would author Brad Thor and financial guru Dave Ramsey.

Rich’s support for NRA-endorsed Blackburn is a counterweight to pop singer Taylor Swift’s vocal support of Democrat Phil Bredesen, who has a D-rating from the NRA and supports numerous new gun controls, including a ban on private gun sales.

It is interesting to note that renowned gun manufacturer Barrett Rifles supports Blackburn too, while gun control proponent Michael Bloomberg supports Bredesen. In fact, Bredesen left Tennessee earlier this month to attend a Manhattan fundraiser with Bloomberg.

