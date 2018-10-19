Sen. Claire McCaskill’s (D-MO) staff already admitted she is open to a semiautomatic rifle ban, and on Thursday night, McCaskill made clear that she, too, is coming after gun shows.

She also called for other gun controls and maligned the NRA for standing against infringement of Second Amendment rights.

On October 16, 2018, Breitbart News reported an undercover Project Veritas video that showed McCaskill field organizer Carson Pope discussing McCaskill’s openness to a “semiautomatic rifle ban.” Other members of McCaskill’s office laughed at how the Senator was hiding the full extent of her gun control support from Missouri voters in order to get elected.

During the October 18, 2018, Senate Debate McCaskill revealed a little more about her gun control wishes by citing her desire for universal background checks, adding the No Fly list to NICS, and going after gun shows. Not one of these controls would have stopped or even hindered a single high profile shooting of recent memory. After all, almost every high profile attacker from Columbine till now acquired his or her guns via a background check. They did not get their guns via private gun sales or gun shows.

Moreover, McCaskill’s push to add the No Fly list to NICS risks the due process rights of law-abiding Americans without stopping a single single high profile shooting.

But McCaskill remains passionate about securing the controls:

McCaskill talks background checks, bump stocks and the NRA when addressing a question about gun control/safety. #MoSenateDebate pic.twitter.com/xTyUFFaC1X — KSDK News (@ksdknews) October 19, 2018

McCaskill’s obsession with gun control and her “F” rating from the NRA led her Republican challenger, Josh Hawley, to warn Missourians that McCaskill is coming for their guns:

#MISSOURI: @HawleyMO is "A" rated by @NRAPVF and is a strong defender of #2A. @McCaskill4MO, on the other hand, is "F" rated and has a long history of supporting the Schumer/Pelosi/Bloomberg extreme gun control agenda in Washington. Missourians, vote Josh Hawley! #MOSenateDebate pic.twitter.com/7fvBLp6hLx — NRA (@NRA) October 19, 2018

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.