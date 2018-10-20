Martha McSally Campaigns with Donald Trump: ‘Build the Wall!’

Republican Senate candidate Rep. Martha McSally embraced President Donald Trump’s agenda during a campaign rally with the president in Arizona on Friday.

After taking the stage, McSally called for tougher immigration enforcement — including Trump’s promised wall on the southern border.

“President Trump, it has been an honor to be leading in the House to make sure we build the wall,” she said.

McSally highlighted a woman supporter in the audience, Mary Ann Mendoza, whose son, a police officer, was killed by an illegal alien drunk driver.

“This is personal for Mary Ann,” she said. “This is personal for us in Arizona. We have to crack down on sanctuary cities, MS-13 gangs, build the wall, and secure the border.”

As the audience chanted “Build the wall!” McSally replied, “Exactly. We have to do it. We got to close these crazy loopholes.”

McSally, a former pilot in the Air Force, ripped her opponent, Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, for calling Arizona the “meth lab of democracy” and supporting Americans if they want to join the Taliban.

“What the hell?” she asked the audience. “Right? And I was wearing a flight suit, and she was wearing a pink tutu.”

McSally and Trump visited the Luke Air Force Base before traveling to the rally in Mesa, Arizona.

Trump praised McSally, who is running to replace the retiring Sen. Jeff Flake, urging his supporters to vote for her in November.

“Vote for Martha McSally. It’ll be one of the best votes you’ve ever cast,” the president said. “It will be the second greatest vote you ever cast. The first greatest vote was for me!”

McSally is in a statistical tie with Sinema; the latest New York Times poll shows McSally with a two-point lead.