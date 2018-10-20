Poll: Gun Control Support Down 17 Percent Over Past 28 Years

A Gallup poll released this week shows gun control support has fallen 17 percent since 1990.

The poll shows that stricter gun control is currently supported by 61 percent of Americans. In 1990 stricter gun control was supported by 78 percent of Americans.

Not surprisingly, Democrats are the driving force behind the 61 percent of gun control support. Eighty-seven percent of Democrats want stricter gun control, compared to 31 percent of Republicans.

Republicans lead when it comes to Americans who believe gun laws should stay as they are. Fifty-five percent of Republicans hold this position, versus only ten percent of Democrats.

A Politico/Morning Consult poll released less than two weeks after the October 1, 2017, Las Vegas shooting showed that voters supported gun rights over gun control. Forty-seven percent of voters supported gun rights versus 42 percent who supported gun control.

