Poll: Majority of Americans Oppose ‘Assault Rifles’ Ban

A Gallup poll released October 19 shows that a majority of Americans oppose passing a ban on “assault rifles.”
According to the poll, 40 percent of Americans support such a ban but 57 percent oppose it. Gallup notes that the 40 percent “support for an assault rifles ban is below the historical average of 47%.”
The 40 percent support for a ban largely consists of Democrats, 56 percent of whom want to ban “assault rifles.” Only 25 percent of Republicans support such a ban.
View this post on Instagram
Americans appear not to have been swayed by the intense anti-gun media editorializing, celebrity pontificating, and youthful activism of the past year. Yesterday, Gallup released the results of a poll which found 57 percent of respondents OPPOSE a ban on semi-automatic firearms up 8 percent from last year. For more info: link in bio!
On October 20, Breitbart News reported another Gallup poll that shows support for stricter gun control in general has fallen 17 percent during the past 28 years. As with a ban on “assault rifles,” the remaining proponents of stricter gun control consist of 87 percent of Democrats compared to just 31 percent of Republicans.
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.
.