Poll: Majority of Americans Oppose ‘Assault Rifles’ Ban

A Gallup poll released October 19 shows that a majority of Americans oppose passing a ban on “assault rifles.”

According to the poll, 40 percent of Americans support such a ban but 57 percent oppose it. Gallup notes that the 40 percent “support for an assault rifles ban is below the historical average of 47%.”

The 40 percent support for a ban largely consists of Democrats, 56 percent of whom want to ban “assault rifles.” Only 25 percent of Republicans support such a ban.

On October 20, Breitbart News reported another Gallup poll that shows support for stricter gun control in general has fallen 17 percent during the past 28 years. As with a ban on “assault rifles,” the remaining proponents of stricter gun control consist of 87 percent of Democrats compared to just 31 percent of Republicans.

