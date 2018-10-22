A suspect allegedly trying to break into Washington, DC’s Fox 5 channel was shot by a security guard Monday afternoon.

The suspect was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Fox 5 reports that police responded the alleged break-in and subsequent shooting around 3:15 pm.

Suspect in #FOX5DC security breach was 38 year old African-American man, shot by armed security guard. Transported to GW Hospital for treatment. https://t.co/R1VDrvi4gN — Jim Lokay FOX 5 (@LokayFOX5) October 22, 2018

Fox 8 reports that the suspect was allegedly “trying to break in through the lobby.”

Employees at Fox 5 are safe and police say there is no continuing threat.

Fox 5’s Will Cockey tweeted video of the suspect being taken from the lobby to an ambulance outside the building:

