Live Updates*** Trump Holds Texas Rally for Ted Cruz

President Donald Trump will hold a massive Monday evening rally in Houston, Texas, for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). Organizers had to change the venue to the 18,000-seat Toyota center after more than 100,000 people requested tickets.

Trump will head to Wisconsin (Wednesday) and North Carolina (Friday) for more rallies later in the week.

Before heading to Texas, Trump ripped Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), Cruz’s challenger, as an “overrated” candidate.

“Beto O’Rourke is highly overrated,” Trump said. “When I first heard about him, I thought he might be a little special. He’s not. I think he got beaten badly in the debates. I think he’s a highly overrated guy.”

Trump has also called O’Rourke, the darling of white left-wing Hollywood elites and their media allies who share his sensibilities, a “lightweight.”

Massive crowds inside and outside of the @ToyotaCenter in Houston, Texas. Landing shortly – see everyone soon! #MAGA🇺🇸https://t.co/0pWiwCq4MH pic.twitter.com/tj5S6Z2GY7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2018

8:25 PM: Trump says Cruz’s opponent is a “stone-cold phony named Robert Francis O’Rourke.” Trump says “Beto” wants to convince voters that he is a moderate when he is “radical, open-borders left-winger.” Trump says O’Rourke supports a “socialist takeover of health care” that’ll “triple your taxes” without making anything better. Trump can’t believe O’Rourke got an F-rating from the NRA. Trump says an F means “he wants to take away your guns.” Trump says O’Rourke voted to shield MS-13 members from deportation and sanctuary cities that “result in the death of countless Americans.” Trump says today’s Democrats would rather protect “criminal aliens than Americans” and that’s why “we need more Republicans.” Trump says a vote for Democrats is a vote to “surrender” Congress to Schumer, Pelosi, and Maxine Waters.

“She’s going to be in charge of your finances,” Trump says of Waters. “Good ol’ Maxine. Low-IQ individual.”

8:24: After saying voters cannot take the risk and vote dangerous Democrats into office, Trump again says this election will be about “Kavanaugh, the caravan, law and order, and common sense.”

8:23 PM: “Of course I’m unpopular with foreign nations because we’re not letting them rip us off anymore,” Trump says, mocking media reports about his low approval rating with foreign nations that Trump says were spread to purportedly make him look bad. Trump implies the joke is on the media.

Trump absolutely en fuego with his America-first agenda and he mocks the media for not reporting on new polls that showed him with his highest approval ratings of his presidency. Mocks the media for not reporting on polls that they paid for.

8:20 PM: Trump says a globalist is a person who wants the globe to do well but not America. “You know what I am? I’m a nationalist,” Trump says proudly! “Use that word!” He says electing Democrats will empower more globalists.

8:14 PM: Trump warns that the radical Democrats will take a giant “wrecking ball and destroy our country and economy” if they win the midterms. He now talks about the country’s great economy and getting rid of the estate tax. He says his administration also ended the horrible war on American energy and withdrew the U.S. from the “one-sided” and “unfair” Paris Climate Accord, “which was putting us out of business.” He now discusses approving the Keystone Pipeline on day one of his presidency. Cruz says he is speeding up approving more pipelines that Texas need “by a factor of ten.” He says with Texas leading the way, the U.S. is the top energy producer in the world.

8:12 PM: Trump marvels at the fake news media–“look how many?” …. Trump, now again revealing how much he follows the media and wants their affirmation, says he knows “every one of them” and 15% are great people. Trump says if you want the fake news media to investigate Hillary Clinton, he’ll just have to nominate Hillary Clinton to the Supreme Court. “Can you imagine Hillary up there? That would take three to four years of questions,” Trump says after the crowd chanted “lock her up.”

8:09 PM: Trump again says what the left did to Kavanaugh was a “national disgrace.” He says Democrats were on a “ruthless” mission to destroy and Democrats are only good at “sticking together.”

8:08 PM: Trump says the migrant caravan is an “assault” on America and there are very bad people in the group.

“We don’t have borders, we don’t have a country,” Trump says. “We have to protect our country.”

Trump says Cruz did a great job “staring down” the angry left-wing mob during the Kavanaugh hearings.

Pres. Trump on Ted Cruz: "Nobody has helped me more, with your tax cuts, with your regulation. With all of the things that we're doing." https://t.co/xogZxxam3G pic.twitter.com/BKBxpDNXq4 — ABC News (@ABC) October 23, 2018

8:07 PM: Crowd chants “Build the Wall” after Trump talks about the need for merit-based immigration.

8:05 PM: Trump claims he’s working on putting in a 10% tax cut for middle-income Americans next week. Could be news to Congress.

8:01 PM: Trump says Cruz has become a really good friend of his even though they had their difficulties. He says nobody has helped him more with tax cuts, regulations, and the military/vets than Cruz. “He defended your jobs, he defended your borders,” Trump says. “He defends your families. He defends your faith. And we are defending together… with a lot of other great Republicans, your freedom.”

Trump encourages the crowd to vote early and asks people inside the Toyota Center to wave to those watching the rally outside.

8:00 PM: Trump says he’s thrilled to be back and says Houston treated him very well two years ago.

7:58 PM: And now, the main event. Cruz introduces Trump, who is what you call “box office,” now on stage. Crowd thunderously chanting “USA!”

.@tedcruz gets a presidential embrace on introducing @POTUS on stage at his rally at the 18,000-seat Toyota Center in Houston. "We had our little difficulties," Trump admits of Cruz. Now he says "nobody has helped me more," than Cruz on tax cuts and immigration. pic.twitter.com/KqOE9oZ9W5 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 23, 2018

Trump: “Do we have a great country or what?”

He says it’s true that everything in Texas is bigger.

7:45 PM: Cruz takes the stage and reminds the crowd that today is the first day of early voting. “God Bless Texas. And God Bless President Donald Trump,” he says. Cruz says he’s proud to have worked with Trump to pass the tax cuts. He says O’Rourke wants higher taxes and mentions that O’Rourke voted repeatedly for higher property taxes. Cruz mocks O’Rourke for being proud of his F-rating from the NRA. Cruz sounding like a Senator in front of a crowd that wants a WWE promo-style speech from Trump.

Cruz says Beto wants to tear down walls we already have and supports sanctuary cities while being “open to” abolishing ICE. “That is radical. That is reckless. But that is not the state of Texas,” Cruz says. He now hammers O’Rourke for saying he would vote to impeach Trump today. Cruz says O’Rourke is running to the left of Warren, Sanders.

Cruz predicts Trump will be “overwhelmingly elected president of the United States” in 2020. He looks forward to campaigning alongside him in 2020.

7:25 PM: Patrick also says Beto stands for “Border Enforcement Totally Optional.”

Lt. Gov. @DanPatrick at the Houston Trump rally: 16,000 inside. 15,000 outside. “Nearly 100,000 people asked to get a ticket to this event tonight. Why are we here? To tell @BetoORourke and the Democrats we’re not turning Texas into California.” — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) October 22, 2018

7:03 PM: Texas Governor Greg Abbott firing up the crowd: “Isn’t it great to be with patriots who pray to God almighty and who would never take a knee for our national anthem?” Abbott says he’s more powerful than Putin because Texas’s economy is bigger than Russia’s. Now talking about working with Trump to secure the border and banning sanctuary cities. Abbott now mentioning all of the California money that’s funding O’Rourke and says O’Rourke is “hostile to Texas values.” He says all of the gold pouring in from California can’t buy Beto a Senate seat in the Lone Star State. Asks voters to keep Texas “as red as the MAGA caps you are wearing tonight.”

7:00 PM: Trump rally like a bigger College GameDay experience (Trump supporters as excited as Cougar fans were at The Palouse this weekend). Would be amazing to see how packed College Station would be if Trump ever held a rally there. This could be the most energetic event at the Toyota Center (home of the Houston Rockets) this year because of Carmelo Anthony’s well-known defensive liabilities (Houston already sorely missing the underrated Luc Mbah a Moute’s defense) and inability to move the ball around.

WATCH: Long line to get into President Trump's campaign rally in Texas tonight, including many people who slept in the line overnight. pic.twitter.com/vkLBBXQCqu — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 22, 2018

Trump and Cruz getting ready to head to the Toyota Center:

Sen. Ted Cruz was on hand to greet Pres. Trump at Ellington Field in Houston ahead of tonight’s campaign rally. https://t.co/NkJuIoh4fP pic.twitter.com/ieGf4GZskK — ABC News (@ABC) October 22, 2018

Thousands of people are here at the Toyota Center eagerly awaiting President Donald Trump. #HoustonRally #FOX26ForLife pic.twitter.com/7mFofh7J7w — Randy Wallace (@RWallaceFOX26) October 22, 2018

Seeing lots of Hispanics and Asian Americans wearing MAGA hats mingled in the huge crowd of @realDonaldTrump fans outside of Toyota Center in #Houston pic.twitter.com/rZjLLo9y8G — Greg Groogan (@GrooganFox26) October 22, 2018

.@TedCruz, wearing black Cowboy boots, greeted Trump at the base of the stairs. Smiles all around. Cruz got in the limo with Trump — Per pooler @djusatoday #HoustonRally — Todd J. Gillman (@toddgillman) October 22, 2018

People at the front of this #MAGA rally line have been here since NOON on Sunday! Hundreds already here. Doors open at 3:30. #abc13 https://t.co/GE0l5DzLgA pic.twitter.com/RtfyTXFlUo — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) October 22, 2018

Trump supporters are already lined up for blocks in Downtown Houston. Excuse the grainy phone photos taken mid-uber, but it’s already pretty active and multiple streets are blocked off by police ahead of tomorrow’s rally pic.twitter.com/IT2e7RDZqq — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) October 22, 2018

I’ve met people from Arkansas, Michigan, Kansas already. “I wouldn’t miss this for the world,” one woman told me. #abc13 #TrumpInHouston pic.twitter.com/wWZNoNRiKL — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) October 22, 2018

TEXAS-SIZED: Aerial footage shows a crowd of GOP supporters lining up to attend a "Make America Great" rally at Houston's Toyota Center as Pres. Trump tries to help Ted Cruz fend off Democratic opponent, Beto O'Rourke. More on the Texas showdown: https://t.co/FD6U4jeatr pic.twitter.com/kS8orQM0RC — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) October 22, 2018

The line to get into the Trump/Cruz rally tonight in Houston. First person got here YESTERDAY morning pic.twitter.com/eq8ysg1IPn — Kristin Fisher (@KristinFisher) October 22, 2018

People started lining up overnight for Monday's rally featuring President Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz in Houston. https://t.co/EiZOEYfmaa pic.twitter.com/NkVJATdAuN — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) October 22, 2018

This is a gender neutral voting booth outside the Trump-Cruz rally right now in #Houston. pic.twitter.com/78YSbpjObZ — Ken Webster Jr (@ProducerKen) October 22, 2018

View from above of the long, snaking lines of Trump supporters waiting to get into tonight’s #MAGA rally in Houston, Texas pic.twitter.com/ZpD4209ZfV — Monica Alba (@albamonica) October 22, 2018

Crowds gather early for a President Trump 'Make America Great Again' rally in Houston https://t.co/ngmBIGXX9P pic.twitter.com/NhzPbNDZp2 — WPTV (@WPTV) October 22, 2018