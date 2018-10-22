A group of Indiana farmers cut a 60-acre “thank you” message out of their crops to praise President Trump’s recent decision to allow year-round sales of corn-based E15 gasoline.

Bruce Buchanan, who farms 6,000 acres along with his son Allen for Buchanan Family Farms in Fowler, Indiana, told Fox & Friends Sunday he wanted to express his thanks to the president for the decision to expand E15 sales using a gigantic corn maze.

Buchanan carved the message out of 60 acres of corn on Tuesday and Wednesday, which read, “Thanks Mr. Trump For E15.”

“We literally mechanically harvested the corn as we proceeded to spell out the letters in the maze,” Buchanan said.

Buchanan’s gargantuan thank you message soon went viral on social media Thursday evening, capturing the attention of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Twitter:

How's this for a big "Thank You" to @POTUS for year-round #E15? Photo Is from Bruce Buchanan of Buchanan Farms in Fowler, Indiana. pic.twitter.com/nc0Wmszm8s — Sec. Sonny Perdue (@SecretarySonny) October 18, 2018

Trump announced his decision to allow year-round E15 sales at a rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on October 9, lifting a ban on summer sales of the corn-based fuel.

Buchanan said Trump’s ethanol decision was “pretty impactful” for the farming community.

“We know for a fact that, for the ag economy, income is down and prices are down. What this is going to do for that, we don’t know, and you don’t know, for sure. But we felt it was a pretty impactful thing for our president to do,” Buchanan told the Lafayette Journal & Courier.