With just two weeks left until the midterm elections, President Donald Trump’s campaign announced Tuesday plans for “at least” 10 more campaign rallies before November 6th.

“President Trump is all-in for the midterms to lead the GOP to victory on Election Day,” campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement. “His winning spirit is energizing Americans across the country to get out the vote and keep the momentum of our America First agenda going strong.”

The president plans to host a rally in Wisconsin, on Wednesday, North Carolina on Friday, and Illinois on Saturday.

The Trump campaign also announced a $6 million ad buy in television and digital advertising for Republican candidates beginning on Monday and sent $3 million to the Republican National Committee, according to a release sent to reporters.

Details of the new investment were first reported by Fox News.

The Trump campaign has spent a total of $20 million on the midterm elections, Parscale estimated, which includes individual donations to candidates and travel and event costs for the president’s rallies.

Campaign senior adviser Lara Trump said in a statement that the Trump campaign was “leaving everything on the field” to energize voters for the upcoming midterm elections.

“President Trump is counting on voters to be all-in to Make America Great Again on November 6th,” she wrote. “Complacency is not an option!”