Menu
STORE
STORE
TRENDING:

All in: Donald Trump Announces $6 Million Ad Buy; at Least 10 More Midterm Campaign Rallies

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally endorsing the Republican ticket in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 in Erie, Pa.
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

With just two weeks left until the midterm elections, President Donald Trump’s campaign announced Tuesday plans for “at least” 10 more campaign rallies before November 6th.

“President Trump is all-in for the midterms to lead the GOP to victory on Election Day,” campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement. “His winning spirit is energizing Americans across the country to get out the vote and keep the momentum of our America First agenda going strong.”

The president plans to host a rally in Wisconsin, on Wednesday, North Carolina on Friday, and Illinois on Saturday.

The Trump campaign also announced a $6 million ad buy in television and digital advertising for Republican candidates beginning on Monday and sent $3 million to the Republican National Committee, according to a release sent to reporters.

Details of the new investment were first reported by Fox News.

The Trump campaign has spent a total of $20 million on the midterm elections, Parscale estimated, which includes individual donations to candidates and travel and event costs for the president’s rallies.

Campaign senior adviser Lara Trump said in a statement that the Trump campaign was “leaving everything on the field” to energize voters for the upcoming midterm elections.

“President Trump is counting on voters to be all-in to Make America Great Again on November 6th,” she wrote. “Complacency is not an option!”

.