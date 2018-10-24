U.S. Capitol Police are investigating at least one suspicious package intercepted Wednesday at a Maryland mail sorting facility. A bomb squad is on scene inspecting the possible device, according to ABC News.

Three sources told ABC’s Tara Palmeri that the package was addressed to Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA). The California lawmaker issued the following statement on the matter:

The report comes after the Secret Service said Wednesday that agency personnel intercepted possible explosive decides sent to the homes of former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. In addition, CNN evacuated its New York City headquarters after receiving a suspicious package addressed to former CIA director and MSNBC contributor John Brennan. On Monday, law enforcement officials confirmed an explosive device was delivered to the Westchester County compound of progressive billionaire George Soros.

Multiple news outlets report a south Florida office of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) is listed as the return address on the packages.