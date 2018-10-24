Rep. Dave Brat (R-VA) says Democrats favor importing cheap foreign labor to provide big business with low labor costs and readily available workers, rather than securing jobs for American veterans.

In an exclusive interview with SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Tonight, Brat told Breitbart News Senior Editors-at-Large, Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak Democrats, like his pro-amnesty opponent, Abigail Spanberger, are more concerned with providing cheap labor to the business lobby than job and wage growth for Americans.

Brat said:

That is what [Democrats] want to do. [Democrats] want to open the borders and bring in cheap labor for the cheap labor crowd and then that, of course, pushes down wage trades for American workers who can’t find jobs. And we’ve got 40 million people out of the workforce still, Americans, who we need to get into the economy. [Emphasis added] The Trump economy is roaring right now and it’s a great opportunity to get our veterans all back in the labor force, all the kids that maybe didn’t want to go for the full college route maybe back into the labor force. [Emphasis added] My opponent is way worse than that. [Abigail Spanberger] is open borders. [Emphasis added]

Listen to Brat’s full interview here:

As Breitbart News reported, Spanberger has endorsed amnesty for all 12 to 22 million illegal aliens living in the U.S. saying that the amnesty is necessary to “meet the needs of the employers,” a talking point often spouted by the pr0-amnesty U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Business Roundtable, and Wall Street executives.