Live Updates: Democratic Leaders Receive Mail Bombs

SUNRISE, FL - OCTOBER 24: A member of the Broward Sheriff's Office bomb squad is seen as he investigates a suspicious package in the building where Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) has an office on October 24, 2018 in Sunrise, Florida. The Secret Service said it intercepted an explosive device …
Joe Raedle/Getty Images; CNN

Law enforcement agencies have intercepted suspicious packages and confirmed explosive devices addressed to top Democratic figures such as George Soros, Barack Obama, and Bill and Hillary Clinton.

All times eastern.

5:05 PM — Mitt Romney: “Hate acts follow hate speech.”

5:02 PM — Voice of America reports authorities are exploring the “ISIS flag” angle noticed on the device sent to CNN’s office.

4:56 PM — FBI releases statement strongly suggesting a common sender for all the packages, noting that all had the same return address.

“This investigation is of the highest priority for the FBI. We have committed the full strength of the FBI’s resources and, together with our partners on our Joint Terrorism Task Forces, we will continue to work to identify and arrest whoever is responsible for sending these packages,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “We ask anyone who may have information to contact the FBI. Do not hesitate to call; no piece of information is too small to help us in this investigation.”

The packages were mailed in manila envelopes with bubble wrap interior. The packages were affixed with computer-printed address labels and six Forever stamps. All packages had a return address of “DEBBIE WASSERMAN SHULTZ” [sic] in Florida. Packages identified to date were addressed to:

George Soros
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
Former President Barack Obama
Former CIA Director John Brennan, care of CNN
Former Attorney General Eric Holder
The package addressed to former Attorney General Holder did not reach its intended destination, but was rerouted to the return address in Florida.

4:41 PM — Democratic candidate for Congress says Trump must cancel his rally this evening in Wisconsin to prove… something.

4:24 PM — Eli Stokols of the Los Angeles Times asks whether Trump will be “shamed or [feel] any responsibility” for bomb scares.

4:21 PM — Democratic leaders say Trump’s condemnation earlier Wednesday afternoon is not enough.

4:20 PM — More analysis without facts.

4:17 PM — Newsweek breaks out the cork board and red strings.

4:11 PM — Political cartoonist Jim Carrey weighs in.

3:54 PM — Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) is in New York City today.

3:49 PM — CNN President Jeff Zucker blames Trump. “There is a total and complete lack of understanding at the White House about the seriousness of their continued attacks on the media.”

3:41 PM — Maxine Waters says FBI has confirmed a suspicious package was addressed to her.

3:27 PM — The package sent to CNN in New York also contained an unknown powder substance.

3:12 PM — Hot takes heating up.

3:04 PM — Fox News internal memo declares solidarity with CNN: “We condemn all attempted acts of violence against media organizations and our thoughts are with CNN for the safety of all of their employees.”

3:02 PM — Breitbart’s Charlie Spiering reports that after the event, a White House pool reporter asked President Trump if he would classify these mail bombs as “domestic terrorism.” Trump did not respond to the question.

2:55 PM — The top Twitter trend in the U.S. is currently “#MAGABomber.” No suspect or motive has yet been confirmed for any of the explosive devices.

2:53 PM — Journalists are eager to blame these mail bombs on President Trump.

2:51 PM — First Lady Melania Trump condemned the string of “cowardly attacks” before the president’s remarks at the same press event.

2:46 PM — Military expert says an Islamic State flag is visible on the explosive device photographed inside CNN’s New York City office.

2:20 PM — So far, this week:

• Authorities in New York safely detonated a bomb sent to the home of progressive billionaire activist George Soros on Monday.
• A suspicious package addressed to the Chappaqua home of Bill and Hillary Clinton was intercepted. The Associated Press says that, contrary to early reports, the package was singled out at a nearby facility, not at the Clintons’ home.
• The Secret Service intercepted a suspicious package addressed to Barack Obama’s residence in Washington, DC.
• A mail bomb addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan was opened in the offices of CNN at the Time Warner Center in New York City. The building has been evacuated.
• The return address on the CNN parcel is the Florida office of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL). One package has reportedly gone to this address after it was sent to former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.
• Reports suspected similar packages were sent to Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) but were false alarms.
• Unconfirmed reports say that a package addressed to Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) was intercepted at a Maryland sorting facility.
• The White House has denounced the attempted bombings, with Press Secretary Sarah Sanders calling them “cowardly” and “despicable.” President Donald Trump said “acts and threats of political violence have no place in the United States of America.”
• A CNN report claimed that a pipe bomb was intercepted on its way to the White House, but the story turned out to be false.

