Live Updates: Democratic Leaders Receive Mail Bombs

Law enforcement agencies have intercepted suspicious packages and confirmed explosive devices addressed to top Democratic figures such as George Soros, Barack Obama, and Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Follow Breitbart News for the latest updates on this breaking news story.

All times eastern.

5:09 PM —

JUST IN: Following wave of pipe bomb packages, New York governor says he is deploying 100 additional National Guardsmen and directing state law enforcement to double security at vital transportation assets across New York "out of an abundance of caution." — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 24, 2018

5:05 PM — Mitt Romney: “Hate acts follow hate speech.”

Disgusting, vile threats and actions against fellow Americans and our institutions are sadly unsurprising: hate acts follow hate speech. It is past time for us to turn down and tune out the rabid rhetoric. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 24, 2018

5:02 PM — Voice of America reports authorities are exploring the “ISIS flag” angle noticed on the device sent to CNN’s office.

US counterterrorism officials aware of what looks like it could be an #ISIS flag on suspected bomb sent to @CNN-as tweeted out in this photo from CNN-and is looking into it. BUT official say the early assessment of no indication of a nexus to international terror remains pic.twitter.com/Vne5z1LSZ5 — Jeff Seldin (@jseldin) October 24, 2018

4:56 PM — FBI releases statement strongly suggesting a common sender for all the packages, noting that all had the same return address.

“This investigation is of the highest priority for the FBI. We have committed the full strength of the FBI’s resources and, together with our partners on our Joint Terrorism Task Forces, we will continue to work to identify and arrest whoever is responsible for sending these packages,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “We ask anyone who may have information to contact the FBI. Do not hesitate to call; no piece of information is too small to help us in this investigation.” … The packages were mailed in manila envelopes with bubble wrap interior. The packages were affixed with computer-printed address labels and six Forever stamps. All packages had a return address of “DEBBIE WASSERMAN SHULTZ” [sic] in Florida. Packages identified to date were addressed to: George Soros

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

Former President Barack Obama

Former CIA Director John Brennan, care of CNN

Former Attorney General Eric Holder

The package addressed to former Attorney General Holder did not reach its intended destination, but was rerouted to the return address in Florida.

4:41 PM — Democratic candidate for Congress says Trump must cancel his rally this evening in Wisconsin to prove… something.

In this country, when a terror emergency occurs, we down the planes. @realDonaldTrump should cancel his rally tonight and reassure Americans that the media and elected officials are not enemies of the people. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) October 24, 2018

4:24 PM — Eli Stokols of the Los Angeles Times asks whether Trump will be “shamed or [feel] any responsibility” for bomb scares.

LA Times' Stokol, MSNBC: Trump 'out there saying Democrats are a mob, that's his closing argument, he's trying to motivate Republican voters to turn out at any cost, he's not going to be shamed by fact-checkers and we'll see if he is shamed or feels any responsibility' for bombs. — Caleb Howl (@CalebHowe) October 24, 2018

4:21 PM — Democratic leaders say Trump’s condemnation earlier Wednesday afternoon is not enough.

In joint statement, Senate and House Minority Leaders Schumer and Pelosi say President Trump's comments today on the wave of pipe bomb packages “ring hollow until he reverses his statements that condone acts of violence.” https://t.co/hK4Eecmjdo pic.twitter.com/DjbunZS0AR — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 24, 2018

4:20 PM — More analysis without facts.

Fox News expert: Bomb suspect 'could be someone trying to get the Democratic vote out' https://t.co/hA9tltWgKQ pic.twitter.com/PSEchx9TVp — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 24, 2018

4:17 PM — Newsweek breaks out the cork board and red strings.

Ron DeSantis campaign said he wanted Hillary Clinton's Florida visit to be "kiss of death" day before bomb threat https://t.co/vppRSRi7u1 pic.twitter.com/7SNVSDRHcY — Newsweek (@Newsweek) October 24, 2018

4:11 PM — Political cartoonist Jim Carrey weighs in.

Today they tried to murder two Presidents as well as public servants and journalists. Make no mistake, these terrorists were encouraged and emboldened by the hate speech of Donald Trump. If you can’t see the clear menace of this man’s influence by now then you are a part of it. pic.twitter.com/L7kYcpcPKO — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 24, 2018

3:54 PM — Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) is in New York City today.

GOP Sen. Jeff Flake: “Words matter. And particularly when they are spoken by those at the top of government. What the President says matters and if he were to take a more civil tone, it would make a difference” https://t.co/VKBIQTWb85 pic.twitter.com/0TSEJTOrTN — CNN (@CNN) October 24, 2018

3:49 PM — CNN President Jeff Zucker blames Trump. “There is a total and complete lack of understanding at the White House about the seriousness of their continued attacks on the media.”

Statement from CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker: pic.twitter.com/OXyIT6oSLT — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) October 24, 2018

3:41 PM — Maxine Waters says FBI has confirmed a suspicious package was addressed to her.

3:29 PM —

The CNN building in New York has been reopened following a security sweep. — erica orden (@eorden) October 24, 2018

3:27 PM — The package sent to CNN in New York also contained an unknown powder substance.

Powder being tested in mail room @CNN #TimeWarnerCenter

Device in package was contained & removed ..powder being tested now downstairs..mail room area still being contained..field tests, packaging it up for safe removal and de-con of area and anybody in contact with it. pic.twitter.com/CVmslJ9btO — Ashleigh Banfield (@TVAshleigh) October 24, 2018

3:15 PM —

Thank you to the @SecretService and all law enforcement agencies who responded to this week's incidents. They work tirelessly to keep our country and communities safe. I am forever grateful for their efforts. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) October 24, 2018

3:12 PM — Hot takes heating up.

"We're in an era now where violence seems to have license by the President of the United States." – Steve Israel, fmr. New York Democratic congressman https://t.co/TLs3N3IaKR — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 24, 2018

3:04 PM — Fox News internal memo declares solidarity with CNN: “We condemn all attempted acts of violence against media organizations and our thoughts are with CNN for the safety of all of their employees.”

3:02 PM — Breitbart’s Charlie Spiering reports that after the event, a White House pool reporter asked President Trump if he would classify these mail bombs as “domestic terrorism.” Trump did not respond to the question.

2:55 PM — The top Twitter trend in the U.S. is currently “#MAGABomber.” No suspect or motive has yet been confirmed for any of the explosive devices.

2:53 PM — Journalists are eager to blame these mail bombs on President Trump.

There was an extended chant of “CNN SUCKS” from supporters at Pres Trump’s rally in Texas on Monday. It’s a familiar refrain. Key question ahead of tonight’s rally here in Central Wisconsin, which is so far on as scheduled, is whether that rhetoric will be condemned or encouraged — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) October 24, 2018

Just another day in Trump’s America. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) October 24, 2018

2:51 PM — First Lady Melania Trump condemned the string of “cowardly attacks” before the president’s remarks at the same press event.

.@FLOTUS Melania Trump: “We cannot tolerate those cowardly attacks and I strongly condemn all who choose violence.” pic.twitter.com/cQ6Utvjss7 — CSPAN (@cspan) October 24, 2018

2:46 PM — Military expert says an Islamic State flag is visible on the explosive device photographed inside CNN’s New York City office.

ISIS flag clearly visible on the bomb. https://t.co/YCCCkTUIQj — Jason Buttrill (@JasonButtrill) October 24, 2018

2:20 PM — So far, this week:

• Authorities in New York safely detonated a bomb sent to the home of progressive billionaire activist George Soros on Monday.

• A suspicious package addressed to the Chappaqua home of Bill and Hillary Clinton was intercepted. The Associated Press says that, contrary to early reports, the package was singled out at a nearby facility, not at the Clintons’ home.

• The Secret Service intercepted a suspicious package addressed to Barack Obama’s residence in Washington, DC.

• A mail bomb addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan was opened in the offices of CNN at the Time Warner Center in New York City. The building has been evacuated.

• The return address on the CNN parcel is the Florida office of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL). One package has reportedly gone to this address after it was sent to former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.

• Reports suspected similar packages were sent to Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) but were false alarms.

• Unconfirmed reports say that a package addressed to Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) was intercepted at a Maryland sorting facility.

• The White House has denounced the attempted bombings, with Press Secretary Sarah Sanders calling them “cowardly” and “despicable.” President Donald Trump said “acts and threats of political violence have no place in the United States of America.”

• A CNN report claimed that a pipe bomb was intercepted on its way to the White House, but the story turned out to be false.