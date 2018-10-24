Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) is urging Congress to build President Trump’s proposed border wall, saying that a 7,000-strong migrant caravan is “hell-bent” on “assaulting our national sovereignty.”

Brooks has cosponsored House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s Build the Wall, Enforce the Law Act of 2018 — which fully funds a border wall on the U.S.-Mexico border — and Rep. Bradley Byrne’s (R-AL) 50 Votes for the Wall Act, which Brooks says “neuters open borders Democrat Senator obstructionism by allowing a majority vote to pass legislation.”

The populist-nationalist lawmaker says a border wall along the southern border is “now more than ever” necessary as a migrant caravan of Central American job-seekers and previously deported illegal aliens head to the U.S. through Mexico.

Brooks said in a statement:

Let me be very candid, illegal aliens are a plague on America. Illegal aliens take American jobs and suppress American wages. [Emphasis added] Too often, illegal aliens live off welfare and taxes paid by American families and commit crimes that hurt or kill Americans. Far too often, illegal aliens vote in American elections, each time canceling the lawful vote of an American citizen. Each illegal alien vote is a direct threat to our Republic’s democratic process. [Emphasis added] With a caravan of thousands brazenly hell-bent on illegally crossing our border and assaulting our national sovereignty, now more than ever is the time to secure our border. Congress must act. Failing that, President Trump must fulfill his commander-in-chief duties and employ America’s military to protect American lives, America’s sovereignty, and America’s southern border. [Emphasis added]

As Breitbart News reported, a second group of about 250 migrants is set to head to the U.S. from El Salvador next week, following the first caravan.