‘Multiple Injuries’ as Gunfire Erupts Inside Kroger Near Louisville, Kentucky

Police haven’t released any details on @kroger shooting yet. Still lot of police activity. Several cars are inside the crime scene tape perimeter @WDRBNews
Twitter/Valerie Chinn/WDRB

“Multiple injuries” are being reported following a Tuesday afternoon shooting inside a Kroger store near Louisville, Kentucky.

Louisville’s Courier Journal reports that police received calls on the shooting around 2:54 p.m. and a dispatcher says one suspect was detained.

WDRB’s Chad K. Mills reports that Jeffersontown’s police chief indicates “an armed man shot a victim in the Kroger.  … [then] shot an adult female in the parking lot next.” Both of those victims died.

WHAS’s Sherlene Shanklin tweeted a statement from Kroger:

