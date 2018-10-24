A new poll released on Wednesday reveals Republican Patrick Morrisey with a slight lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Manchin in West Virginia’s crucial senate race.

The poll, commisioned by the National Republican Senatorial Committee, revealed that Morrisey, the state’s current attorney general, leads Manchin by two points.

Of the 600 likely voters, 44 percent said they will vote for Morrisey, while only 42 percent said they intend to vote for Manchin.

Libertarian Rusty Hollen takes three percent, while 12 percent of likely voters remain undecided.

Manchin, who was the only Democrat senator to vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court of the United States, has been forced to tread lightly in the red state he hopes to continue serving.

The survey of 600 likely voters was taken from Oct. 16-18 with a margin of error of plus or minus four percent.