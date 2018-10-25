The Arizona State Troopers Association (ASTA) withdrew their endorsement of pro-gun control Senate candidate Kyrsten Sinema (D) this week.

AZ Central reports that the ASTA endorsed Sinema in three previous elections, but polled association members after initially endorsing her this year then recanted their endorsement.

ASTA made no additional statements and stipulates that “AZTroopers will refrain from any political statements concerning the race until the conclusion of the election.”

On October 18, Breitbart News reported that Sinema refused to clarify her gun control positions. Her communications director, Nick Zeller, did not respond to numerous requests to clarify whether Sinema still wanted to license all gun owners and expand background checks. Zeller and other Sinema staff members also would not say whether Sinema wanted to ban “assault weapons.”

On October 21, Breitbart News reported that Sinema said she would have voted against confirming pro-Second Amendment Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, had she been in the Senate. During last week’s Senate Debate Sinema said, “I would have voted ‘No’ on Justice Kavanaugh.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.