Socialism is ascendant in the Democratic Party.

A recent poll shows that for the first time in polling history, more Democrats support socialism than capitalism. Socialism is popular on college campuses and among the liberal intelligentsia, with another recent poll showing that millennials prefer socialism to capitalism.

Democratic politicians such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren want socialist policies like Medicare-for-all, government-provided college education, and federal job and housing guarantees. And these are just the demands of the comparatively moderate “democratic socialists.”

Presumptive New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who Democrat Party leaders like Tom Perez call “the future of our party,” belongs to a radical outfit known as the Democratic Socialists of America, which advocates for “a humane social order based on popular control of resources and production, economic planning, equitable distribution, feminism, racial equality and non-oppressive relationships.”