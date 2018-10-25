Report: Two Explosive Devices Addressed to Joe Biden Intercepted in Delaware

Law enforcement officials said Thursday morning that two suspicious packages intercepted at a Delaware mail facility addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden contained similar explosive devices to those sent to other leading Democrat Party figures, according to reports.

Postal workers at Wilmington, Delaware post office on Lancaster Ave all sent home for the day as federal investigators on scene where package similar to others was found, intended for former Vice President Biden @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/MDuDhBY0kd — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) October 25, 2018

The FBI confirms there is law enforcement activity at the U.S. mail facility in New Castle, Delaware. The agency says federal agents and New Castle County Police are responding to the facility.

Several packages containing pipe bombs packed with shards of glass have been intercepted in the last few days. They targeted Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, CNN, and others. A New York City police bomb squad has recovered a suspicious package addressed to Robert De Niro.

None of the bombs detonated, and nobody was hurt.

The packages were sent in manila envelopes with bubble wrap, marked with computer-printed address labels. Each listed Debbie Wasserman Schultz, former chairwoman of the DemocraticNational Committee, as the sender, including misspellings of her last name, the FBI said.

CNN evacuated its New York bureau after a pipe bomb was found in the mailroom together with an envelope containing white powder that was addressed to CIA Director John Brennan.

The White House quickly denounced the attempted bomb attacks and called for those behind “despicable” acts to be held accountable. “We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said. “These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

President Trump also condemned the mail-bombs, saying “acts of political violence” have “no place in the United States.”

The FBI, U.S. Secret Service, and local police have mounted a full-scale criminal investigation, appealing to members of the public to come forward with any information they may have.

There has been no claim of responsibility and no one was yet known to have been arrested.

The Secret Service said the Clinton and Obama packages were “identified during routine mail screening procedures” and that neither were ever at risk of receiving them.

Republican lawmakers followed the White House in issuing condemnations. “I stand with all Americans in condemning today’s attempted acts of domestic terrorism,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said in a statement.

The Agence France-Presse contributed to this report.