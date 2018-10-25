A new poll released on Wednesday shows Republican Ron DeSantis leading Democrat Andrew Gillum in Florida’s race for Governor.

Of the 800 likely voters surveyed, 48 percent of voters said they intend to vote for DeSantis on November 6, while only 45 percent of voters said they will support Gillum.

Approximately 79 percent of DeSantis’s supporters said their vote is decided, compared to 87 percent of Gillum supporters.

The poll also showed that DeSantis is viewed favorably by 43 percent of likely Florida voters, while Gillum is viewed favorably by 40 percent.

Also revealed in the poll is incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson leading Republican Rick Scott by one point.

Of the 800 likely voters, 46 percent said they will vote for Bill Nelson, while 45 percent said they plan vote for Rick Scott.

The survey, conducted for Gray Television by Strategic Research Associates, LLC, collected results from October 16 through October 23. The margin of error for the full sample is +/- 3.46%.