Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) talked about hunting during an October 25 interview without mentioning that he has not had a Montana hunting license in six years.

On September 18, 2018, Breitbart News reported that Tester voted for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s post-Orlando Pulse gun control package. On October 18, 2018, Breitbart News reported that Tester voted with gun control Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) against both of President Trump’s pro-Second Amendment Supreme Court nominees, Neil Gorsuch in 2017 and Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.

Fox News noted that although Tester campaigns on his love for hunting, he has not had a Montana hunting license in six years.

Ironically, during an October 25 interview on NBC Montana, Tester talked of hunting when he gets the chance but did not mention that it has been more than half a decade since he had a hunting license in his home state. When asked how he views a gun Tester said, “It is a tool to me, I use it to control pests, I use it when I’m able to go hunting to be able to go hunting, and in butchering animals.”

Tester did not mention that he spent six years without a hunting license at any point in the interview.

Oh man, NRA D-Rated @JonTester really stepped in it tonight. Claims he goes hunting but hasn't had a hunting license in SIX YEARS! Just another Washington liberal …. #mtsen #mtpol pic.twitter.com/oLEBUsZ8XD — Matt Rosendale (@MattForMontana) October 25, 2018

Although Tester voted against President Trump’s pro-Second Amendment nominees, he was Johnny-on-the-Spot for confirming Barack Obama’s anti-gun Supreme Court picks. He voted with gun control Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to confirm Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor.

