Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement on Thursday that she will “stop illegal immigration,” while Democrat Phil Bredesen wants illegal aliens to support his campaign.

A Breitbart News report on Wednesday detailed how Tennessee Democrat Bredesen’s communications director, Laura Zapata, called for illegal immigrants to “get involved” to get Bredesen elected to the U.S. Senate given Blackburn’s opposition to illegal immigration. Bredesen subsequently refused to answer on Tuesday if he or his campaign solicited support from illegal immigrants.

Congresswoman Blackburn told Breitbart News on Thursday that the report should not surprise readers because Bredesen, as governor, gave tens of thousands of driver’s licenses to illegal aliens, presumably so they could vote in future elections. Further, the Tennessee conservative said she remains the only Tennessee Senate candidate who will stop illegal immigration.

“As governor, Phil Bredesen gave 51,000 state-issued, taxpayer-funded driver’s certificates to illegal aliens. He probably thinks they ought to use them to vote, too, but for now, he will settle for having their support on his campaign,” Blackburn told Breitbart News. “As the illegal alien mob approaches the border, we are reminded of the importance of enforcing our laws and securing our southern border. Tennesseans want their next senator to stand up for the rule of law, and I am the only candidate who will work to stop illegal immigration.”

Scott Golden, the Tennessee Republican Party chairman, told Breitbart News on Wednesday that the Tennessee Senate highlights the contrast between Blackburn, who wants to secure the border, and Bredesen, who solicited support from illegal immigrants.

Golden said:

The contrast could not be more clear: Marsha Blackburn stands with the majority of Tennesseans who want the southern border secured and existing immigration laws enforced. Phil Bredesen parrots his Democrat party bosses by criticizing common-sense solutions to secure the border and soliciting support from illegal immigrants — we shouldn’t be surprised since Phil gave 51,000 illegal aliens state-issued licenses to drive while he was governor.

The Tennessee Democrat suggested on Wednesday that the migrant caravan coming towards the United States is “not a threat”:

Blackburn chastised Bredesen as “out of touch” with the average Tennessean, saying in a press release on Thursday:

These comments demonstrate how out of touch Phil Bredesen is with the Tennesseans he seeks to represent. There is a right way to come to this country, and there is a wrong way to come to this country. This mob, which the Department of Homeland Security has confirmed includes gang members, individuals with criminal histories, and people from the Middle East, is seeking to enter our country the wrong way. … This is a clear difference between the two of us. I will continue to fight against illegal immigration, by ensuring existing immigration laws are followed, building the wall, stopping sanctuary cities, penalizing elected officials who refuse to follow federal law, and deporting illegal immigrants who commit crimes.

“A few thousand very poor people coming to our border is not a threat to our, is not a threat to our security,” Bredesen said.

Bredesen has continued to oppose President Donald Trump’s border wall between the United States and Mexico, contending that the wall serves as nothing more than “political theater.”

“I think there are technologically much sounder and less expensive ways of doing it than building a wall,” Bredesen continued. “I think that’s more political theater.”

Bredesen also came out in support of extending Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) amnesty for illegal immigrants, calling it a “moral obligation.”

“They were brought here as children, and in many cases have known no other home,” Bredesen contended. “Exiling them to a country that is completely foreign to them is morally bankrupt. We are better than that.”

In contrast to Bredesen, Rep. Blackburn told Breitbart News that securing America’s borders and combatting illegal immigration is one of America’s foremost priorities.

“It is something that is not just important; I would say it is imperative,” Blackburn said.