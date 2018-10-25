The organizer of a 7,000-strong migrant caravan headed to the United States admits that the effort is a “mass exodus” from Central America.

In an interview with USA Today, Pueblo Sin Fronteras organizer Alex Mensing admitted that the caravan is less about foreign nationals looking for legitimate asylum and more about the movement of entire populations from Central America to the U.S.

“There’s no one in charge of this thing,”Alex Mensing, an organizer for Pueblo Sin Fronteras, an immigration rights group, told USA TODAY. “It’s a mass exodus.” [Emphasis added]

Pueblo Sin Fronteras is the main open borders organization that has helped organize the migrant caravan.

Another organizer of the caravan, Bartolo Fuentes, admitted in an interview that the migrants are looking for jobs in the U.S. — which is an ineligible asylum claim.

“The people were waiting for an opportunity. People don’t have work here,” Fuentes said. “They don’t have opportunity.”