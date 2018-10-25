Menu
Report: New Jersey GOP Candidate Received Letter Threatening His Kids

Republican congressional candidate Jay Webber speaks at a reception in Wayne, N.J., Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Webber is running against Democrat Mikie Sherrill; the race is among the most closely watched this year as Republicans defend their House majority and Democrats hope to flip about two dozen seats to take …
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

A New Jersey Republican running for Congress received a threatening letter at his law office Tuesday warning him to drop out of the race and mentioning his seven children.

Republican congressional candidate Jay Webber’s campaign announced Wednesday that Webber’s office received the letter around the same time the Secret Service intercepted suspicious packages sent to former President Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“What the f— is wrong with you … s—bag?” the typed letter said. “You BETTER hope that you don’t win! Or else. How many kids do you have… 7? Unlucky 7. This is what we think of you. Time to get out of politics.”

The letter was turned over to New Jersey State Police, who are investigating the incident.

Webber, who has served five terms in New Jersey’s state assembly, tweeted a photo of the letter Wednesday thanking law enforcement for investigating the situation:

The letter arrived at Webber’s office a day after the New Jersey Republican sent a tweet bashing the “unhinged left” for ripping up campaign signs:

Webber’s Democrat opponent, Mikie Sherrill, called the threats against Webber’s family “absolutely appalling.”

“This is absolutely appalling,” she said in a statement. “No one who decides to run for public office should feel that, by doing so, they are putting their family in danger. I condemn this in the strongest terms and hope law enforcement determines who was behind this and holds them accountable.”

Webber is in a tight race against Sherrill, a former federal prosecutor and Navy pilot. Both are running to represent New Jersey’s 11th congressional district, which is currently being held by outgoing Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-NJ).

President Donald Trump endorsed Webber in September and is fundraising for the New Jersey Republican in Washington, DC.

