Watch: Donald Trump Jr. Speaks to Young Black Leadership Summit

Donald Trump Jr. addressed Young Black Leadership Summit attendees Thursday, October 25, in Washington, DC.

The Young Black Leadership Summit is hosted by Charlie Kirk’s conservative student activist group, Turning Point USA, and will be the organization’s first-ever black leadership event.

The summit begins on Thursday, October 25, featuring Trump Jr. as the event’s opening speaker. The event will continue on through the weekend, and conclude on Sunday.

President Donald Trump has invited summit attendees to the White House on Friday.

Turning Point USA’s founder and president, Charlie Kirk will also speaking at the summit, as well as the organization’s Director of Communications Candace Owens, who joined the group in November 2017 with the goal of helping the black community discover freedom and self-empowerment, and to walk away from the victim mentality promoted by the Left.

I will be the loudest voice for black America. I won’t be the most popular or even the most appreciated but I won’t stop fighting until we break the chains of leftist thought. 1619-2019= 400 years Big announcement coming this week. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 24, 2018

Other event speakers include actress Stacey Dash, former neurosurgeon and United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson, and American radio show host Larry Elder, among many more.

