Kansas Secretary of State and gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach says the GOP is the “only party left” in the 2018 midterm elections interested in halting a 7,000-strong migrant caravan headed to the United States-Mexico border.

During an interview with Fox Business‘s Lou Dobbs, Kobach said President Trump “has motivated” the GOP base in his race for governor in Kansas, as has the migrant caravan — which consists of previously deported illegal aliens and job-seekers — that is headed to the U.S.

“President Trump has motivated our base,” Kobach said. “And I think also the events happening in Mexico with the caravan are also reminding people that hey, there’s a reason why we elected Donald Trump, there’s a reason why Republicans are the only party left when it comes to enforcing the rule of law on immigration.”

Kobach said the route to stopping the caravan and future caravans of migrants is to end rewards for the 12 to 22 million illegal aliens living in the U.S.

“If we keep rewarding illegal immigration like this, we shouldn’t be surprised that we continue to see illegal immigration,” Kobach said. “We’ve got to stop rewarding it, we’ve got to stop giving public benefits to illegal aliens. That’s one of the reasons why I’m running for governor in Kansas … we’ve got to stop giving so many millions of dollars in my state to illegal aliens.”

President Trump has threatened Central America with cutting off the more than $500 million in U.S. taxpayer-funded aid that is sent to the region every year, as well as authorizing the deployment of 800 troops to the southern border.

Breitbart Texas reported that the migrant caravan stormed through Mexico last week, tearing down a border barrier in the process as they crossed from Guatemala to Mexico. A second group of about 250 migrants from El Salvador are expected to follow the current caravan and head to the U.S.-Mexico border next week.

Less than six months ago, a similar migrant caravan was allowed to cross into the U.S. with weak asylum claims despite threats from President Trump to close down the border. Many migrants from that caravan are now illegal aliens living in the U.S. as they await their asylum hearings.