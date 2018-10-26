Suspicious Package Addressed to Cory Booker Intercepted

A suspicious package addressed to Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) has been discovered in south Florida, according to reports.

The FBI confirmed Friday that the 11th package bears similarities to the others sent to leading Democrat Party members and others. There are no further details available at this time.

Further, several news outlets report that a suspicious package addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper was intercepted in New York City. The package was received at the U.S. Postal Service office located at 322 West 52nd Street in Manhattan.

Investigators are searching coast-to-coast Friday for the culprit and motives behind the bizarre mail-bomb plot aimed prominent Democrat Party members and others.

Three more devices were linked to the plot on Thursday — two addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden and one to actor Robert De Niro — Authorities warned there might well be more.

Law enforcement officials say that the devices, containing timers and batteries, were not rigged like booby-trapped package bombs that would explode upon opening. But they were still uncertain whether the devices were poorly designed or never intended to cause physical harm. A search of a postal database suggested at least some may have been mailed from Florida, one official said. Investigators are homing in on a postal facility in Opa-locka, Florida, where they believe some of the packages originated, another official said.

New details about the devices came as the four-day mail-bomb scare spread nationwide, drawing investigators from dozens of federal, state and local agencies in the effort to identify one or more perpetrators.

The targets have also included former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA).

At a press conference Thursday, officials in New York would not discuss possible motives or details on how the packages found their way into the U.S. postal system. Nor would they say why none of the packages had detonated, but they stressed they were still treating them as “live devices.”

“As far as a hoax device, we’re not treating it that way,” said Police Commissioner James O’Neill.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.