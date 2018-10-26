President Donald Trump griped about the media focusing on the bomb scares targeted at prominent Democrats on Friday, suggesting it was hurting Republican chances in the midterms.

“Republicans are doing so well in early voting, and at the polls, and now this ‘Bomb’ stuff happens and the momentum greatly slows.” Trump wrote on Twitter.

News coverage of the suspicious packages sent to prominent Trump critics continued to dominate as authorities discovered additional packages addressed to Sen. Cory Booker, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and actor Robert DeNiro.

“News not talking politics,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Very unfortunate, what is going on. Republicans, go out and vote!”

Earlier Friday, Trump criticized media companies like CNN for focusing on the issue and blaming him for the bomb scares.

“Funny how lowly rated CNN, and others, can criticize me at will, even blaming me for the current spate of Bombs and ridiculously comparing this to September 11th and the Oklahoma City bombing, yet when I criticize them they go wild and scream, ‘it’s just not Presidential!'” he wrote.

Republicans are doing so well in early voting, and at the polls, and now this “Bomb” stuff happens and the momentum greatly slows – news not talking politics. Very unfortunate, what is going on. Republicans, go out and vote! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2018