Donald Trump Hits ‘Blimp’ Twitter for ‘Bias’

US President Donald Trump makes his way to board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on October 8, 2018. - Trump is heading to Orlando, Florida to address the International Association of Chiefs of Police annual convention. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo …
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump blasted Twitter on Friday for removing people from his follower count, declaring it a “blimp” of a business.

“A few weeks ago it was a Rocket Ship, now it is a Blimp!” he wrote on Twitter. “Total Bias?”

On Thursday, reports noted that the number of monthly active users on the platform had declined although the company noted higher third-quarter profits.

Currently, Trump has about 55,300,000 million followers, but a Twitter “purge” of bots and other accounts in July 2018 lowered his count by over 340,000 followers.

“Twitter has removed many people from my account and, more importantly, they have seemingly done something that makes it much harder to join – they have stifled growth to a point where it is obvious to all,” Trump said.

Conservatives continue to voice outrage for being censored or removed from the platform entirely for unspecified “hate speech.”

