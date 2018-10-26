The “trash” depicted in images that have appeared on garbage cans and train station posters in New York City is of a white middle-aged man with a “MAGA” hat, a confederate tattoo, and a Chick-fil-A cup.

Bedford+Bowery credits street artist Winston Tseng for the images. The artist reportedly posted several pictures of the art on his Instagram account.

Tseng has previously earned some measure of notoriety for his Trump hair alphabet cards, satirical ads for Sean Hannity, and a Yeezy x MAGA 2020 collab.

*UPDATE* Tseng claimed in a statement to local station PIX 11 that he did not create the art: