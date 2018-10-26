Live Updates: FBI Arrests Man in Connection to Mail Bomb Campaign

Federal authorities on Friday arrested a man in Plantation, Florida in connection to a series of apparent mail bombs sent to prominent Democrats and progressive activists, according to reports.

11:57 AM — Close up photos of the suspect Cesar Altieri Sayoc’s van.

@CBSMiami I have some pictures of this van I saw him at a stoplight one day and thought is was very strange. pic.twitter.com/VWUwznJK8k — Mahmud mohamed (@thereal_mo01) October 26, 2018

11:51 AM — The suspect has been identified as 56-year-old Cesar Altieri Sayoc of Florida.

Cesar Altieri Sayoc, 56, of Florida, has been identified as the suspect arrested in connection to the pipe bombs mailed to top Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump: https://t.co/Cj0Z7XjoZN #breaking pic.twitter.com/Kw3rOXAA1P — Tom Cleary (@tomwcleary) October 26, 2018

11:33 AM — FBI agents have taken possession of a white van believed to belong to the suspect.

A closer look at the stickers that are on the van at the scene in Plantation, Florida. pic.twitter.com/Qml9tmEKMy — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 26, 2018

WATCH: FBI agents cover up van near site where mail bombing suspect was taken into custody https://t.co/1KLWpCWSbL pic.twitter.com/wjh4ey1JYp — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 26, 2018

11:15 AM — Fox News’ Rick Leventhal reports the suspect is a 56-year-old white male and has prior arrests for terroristic threats. Further, reports say the man has ties to New York City.

11:09 AM — NBC reports the suspect will face charges in connection to the attempted attacks.

BREAKING: Man arrested in Florida will face charges in connection with wave of pipe bomb packages across the US, federal sources tell @PeteWilliamsNBC. — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 26, 2018

10:58 AM — DOJ spokeswoman confirms initial reports but will not clarify whether there was an arrest.

We can confirm one person is in custody. We will hold a press conference at the Department of Justice at 2:30pm ET. — Sarah Isgur Flores (@whignewtons) October 26, 2018

