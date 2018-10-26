Menu
Live Updates: FBI Arrests Man in Connection to Mail Bomb Campaign

This frame grab from video provided by WPLG-TV shows a van parked in Plantation, Fla., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, that federal agents and police officers have been examining in connection with package bombs that were sent to high-profile critics of President Donald Trump. The van has several stickers on …
WPLG-TV Screenshot via AP

Federal authorities on Friday arrested a man in Plantation, Florida in connection to a series of apparent mail bombs sent to prominent Democrats and progressive activists, according to reports. 

11:57 AM — Close up photos of the suspect Cesar Altieri Sayoc’s van.

11:51 AM — The suspect has been identified as 56-year-old Cesar Altieri Sayoc of Florida.

11:33 AM — FBI agents have taken possession of a white van believed to belong to the suspect.

11:15 AM — Fox News’ Rick Leventhal reports the suspect is a 56-year-old white male and has prior arrests for terroristic threats. Further, reports say the man has ties to New York City.

11:09 AM — NBC reports the suspect will face charges in connection to the attempted attacks.

10:58 AM — DOJ spokeswoman confirms initial reports but will not clarify whether there was an arrest.

10:58 AM — 

 

