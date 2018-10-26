Schumer Admits: Too Much Political Correctness in America

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer admitted he thought there was “too much political correctness” in the United States, in an interview with MSNBC on Friday.

The interview was focused on the upcoming midterm elections, but made a brief sideline to address President Donald Trump’s flat rejection of “PC culture.” When MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki asked Schumer whether there is “too much political correctness in this country,” Schumer responded:

I think there is too much political correctness in this country, but I think health care is far and away the dominant issue. There is a lot of political correctness on both sides all the time. It’s not the biggest issue, not even close. The biggest issue is healthcare.

Democrats’ next priority? “Drain the swamp,” Schumer said, with a completely straight face.