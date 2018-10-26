Suspicious Package Addressed to James Clapper Intercepted in NYC

A suspicious package addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper has been intercepted in New York City, according to reports. The package was received at the U.S. Postal Service office located at 322 West 52nd Street in Manhattan.

A New York City police bomb squad is investigating a suspicious parcel addressed to James Clapper found near the Theater District in Manhattan pic.twitter.com/N9Nqq9jbSA — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) October 26, 2018

Evacuation d’un des nouveaux colis piégés.

Ici sur la poste de la 52th rue à Manhattan.

Il etait destiné à James Clapper, intervenant à CNN, à 6 blocks de là.@BFMTV pic.twitter.com/oNCJXbUOFL — Cédric Faiche (@cedricfaiche) October 26, 2018

CNN producer Javi Morgado shared a photo of the package addressed to Clapper, which was intended for the news network’s New York City bureau in Columbus Circle. On Wednesday, CNN’s Time Warner Center offices were evacuated after the discovery of a suspicious package addressed to former CIA chief John Brennan.

Package addressed to fmr. Director of National Intelligence James Clapper matches all of the other suspected mail bombs targeting Trump critics. This is the second package intended for CNN’s New York offices. pic.twitter.com/3mx5esI9R5 — Javi Morgado (@javimorgado) October 26, 2018

“This is definitely domestic terrorism,” Clapper said of the attempted bomb attacks in an interview with CNN Friday morning. “This is not going to silence the administration’s critics.”

In addition to Clapper, the FBI confirmed Friday that a south Flordia mail facility intercepted a suspicious package addressed to Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ).

Investigators are searching coast-to-coast Friday for the culprit and motives behind the bizarre mail-bomb plot aimed prominent Democrat Party members and others.

Three more devices were linked to the plot on Thursday — two addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden and one to actor Robert De Niro — Authorities warned there might well be more.

Law enforcement officials say that the devices, containing timers and batteries, were not rigged like booby-trapped package bombs that would explode upon opening. But they were still uncertain whether the devices were poorly designed or never intended to cause physical harm. A search of a postal database suggested at least some may have been mailed from Florida, one official said. Investigators are homing in on a postal facility in Opa-locka, Florida, where they believe some of the packages originated, another official said.

New details about the devices came as the four-day mail-bomb scare spread nationwide, drawing investigators from dozens of federal, state and local agencies in the effort to identify one or more perpetrators.

The targets have also included former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA).

At a press conference Thursday, officials in New York would not discuss possible motives or details on how the packages found their way into the U.S. postal system. Nor would they say why none of the packages had detonated, but they stressed they were still treating them as “live devices.”

“As far as a hoax device, we’re not treating it that way,” said Police Commissioner James O’Neill.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story is developing.