Watch Live: President Trump Speaks to Young Black Leaders

President Donald Trump is hosting attendees of this week’s Young Black Leadership Summit at the White House on Friday.

UPDATE: President Trump has said he will additionally address the investigation into the bomb packages.

I will be speaking at the Young Black Leadership Summit in 15 minutes where I will address the investigation into the bomb packages. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2018

Hundreds of young black conservatives are gathered in Washington, DC, this week to attend the summit, hosted by Turning Point USA.

Donald Trump Jr. kicked off the event Thursday, delivering the summit’s opening speech and, on Friday, the attendees are slated to visit the White House to meet with President Trump.

The event is slated to begin at 11:45 a.m. Eastern.

The summit will continue throughout the weekend and conclude on Sunday, October 28.

Breitbart News will be reporting from and providing live footage of the event.

