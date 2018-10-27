Abortion Giants: ‘We Still Believe Julie Swetnick’

Abortion industry giants Planned Parenthood and NARAL say they still believe Julie Swetnick, the woman who first accused newly confirmed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of gang raping girls while in high school and then walked back her own statement.

We still believe Julie Swetnick. #BelieveSurvivors — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) October 25, 2018

Both groups tweeted they still believe Swetnick who, along with her attorney, Michael Avenatti, was referred for criminal investigation Thursday.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa referred both Swetnick and Avenatti to be criminally investigated for potential false statements during Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings.

Grassley said in a statement:

When a well-meaning citizen comes forward with information relevant to the committee’s work, I take it seriously. It takes courage to come forward, especially with allegations of sexual misconduct or personal trauma. I’m grateful for those who find that courage. But in the heat of partisan moments, some do try to knowingly mislead the committee. That’s unfair to my colleagues, the nominees and others providing information who are seeking the truth. It stifles our ability to work on legitimate lines of inquiry. It also wastes time and resources for destructive reasons.

“We welcome the investigation as now we can finally get to the bottom of Judge Kavanaugh’s lies and conduct,” Avenatti responded on Twitter. “Let the truth be known.”

It is ironic that Senator Grassley now is interested in investigations. He didn’t care when it came to putting a man on the SCOTUS for life. We welcome the investigation as now we can finally get to the bottom of Judge Kavanaugh’s lies and conduct. Let the truth be known. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 25, 2018

During the confirmation hearings, Planned Parenthood threatened U.S. senators who might be considering voting in favor of Kavanaugh with the statement on Twitter, “We’re coming for you.”

Roses are red

Violets are blue

Senators vote NO on #Kavanaugh

Or else we're coming for you#NationalPoetryDay #StopKavanaugh — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) October 4, 2018

Planned Parenthood also fundraised off Swetnick’s accusations.

Following Sen. Susan Collins’ vote to confirm Kavanaugh, both Planned Parenthood and NARAL condemned the Republican from Maine who has consistently voted to fund Planned Parenthood with taxpayer monies.

“Women won’t forget,” tweeted Planned Parenthood.

NARAL tweeted that Collins’ vote was “a vote to disregard the trauma of women and survivors. SHAME.”

Following Kavanaugh’s confirmation, NARAL launched a $1 million ad campaign, channeling left-wing rage over the confirmation, and intending to take down key House Republicans.

Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood said it was spending more than $4 million on 24 House races in advance of the midterm elections in order to make abortion the number one congressional issue.