In a statement to press Saturday morning President Trump said referenced the Pittsburgh shooting and said we need to revamp our laws so attackers get the death penalty faster.

Speaking live to reporters outside Air Force One, Trump was asked if there is anything he can do to end violence.

He said, “Look at violence all over the world. The world is a violent world.” He added, “I think one thing we should do is we should stiffen up our laws in terms of the death penalty. When people do this they should get the death penalty. And they shouldn’t have to wait years and years.”

Trump said, “I think you should bring the death penalty into vogue.”

Trump also referenced the fact that the Tree of Life Synagogue did not have security in place when the attack occurred. Former synagogue president Michael Eisenberg confirmed that security is only used on certain holidays.

“If they had protection inside, the result would have been far better. This is a dispute that will always exist, I suspect, but if they had protection inside the synagogue maybe it could have been a very…different situation.”

Trump said the lack of security allowed the attacker “to do things, unfortunately, that he shouldn’t have been able to do.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted:

Saddened and appalled by the cowardly act of evil committed at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. We stand in total solidarity with the victims and all of the Jewish community against bigotry and hate. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) October 27, 2018

