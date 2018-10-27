Menu
STORE
STORE
TRENDING:

Shannon Watts Calls for More Gun Laws Before Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Facts Known

First responders surround the Tree of Life Synagogue where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts criticized the NRA and tweeted for more gun laws before the number of casualties, injuries, and other facts in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting were even known.

The identification of the shooter and his means of weapon acquisition were also unknown when Watts tweeted about the synagogue shooting. Yet she had no problem leveling criticism at the Second Amendment and urging Congress to pass more gun laws:

Watts also used the Pittsburgh shooting as an opportunity to criticize American’s gun rights:

Watts’s group, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, is a fellow gun control group with Everytown for Gun Safety. Both groups are funded by Michael Bloomberg.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

.