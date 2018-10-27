President Donald Trump tweeted congratulations to Brandon Straka, the former Democrat who launched the #WalkAway campaign to encourage leftists who are fed with fake news and mob tactics to leave the party.

“#Walkaway Walkaway from the Democrat Party movement marches today in D.C. Congratulations to Brandon Straka for starting something very special. @foxandfriends,” Trump tweeted on Saturday as hundreds were gathering at Freedom Plaza for a rally.

Watch Live here.

#Walkaway Walkaway from the Democrat Party movement marches today in D.C. Congratulations to Brandon Straka for starting something very special. @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

“The Democratic Party has taken for granted that it owns racial, sexual, and religious minorities in America,” Straka said in a video he made to launch the campaign in May. “It has encouraged groupthink, hypocrisy, division, stereotyping, resentment, and the acceptance of victimhood mentality.”

Some of the speakers scheduled to speak at Saturday’s rally include Straka, Dinesh D’Souza, Stacey Dash, and Wayne Dupree. Herman Cain, California Congressional candidate Antonio Sabato Jr., Diamond and Silk, and Tomi Lahren will make video appearances.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter