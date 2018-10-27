Watch Live: #WalkAway from Democrats Rally in Washington, DC

Brandon Straka is taking his #WalkAway from the Democrat Party campaign to the streets of the nation’s capital with a rally expected to draw hundreds of former leftists and #WalkWith conservatives who support them Saturday at Freedom Plaza.

Hundreds are gathering at John Marshall Memorial Park at 11:30 a.m. and will march to Freedom Plaza for the rally.

Once the event begins a video above will appear.

“The Democratic Party has taken for granted that it owns racial, sexual, and religious minorities in America,” Straka said in a video he made to launch the campaign in May. “It has encouraged groupthink, hypocrisy, division, stereotyping, resentment, and the acceptance of victimhood mentality.”

Some of the speakers scheduled to speak at Saturday’s rally include Straka, Dinesh D’Souza, Stacey Dash, and Wayne Dupree. Herman Cain, California Congressional candidate Antonio Sabato Jr., Diamond and Silk, and Tomi Lahren will make video appearances.

(Photo Caption: Brandon Straka poses with friends at a gala on Friday at Trump International Hotel ahead of a march and rally on Saturday in the nation’s capital.)

